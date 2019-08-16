Reviewing Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI)’s and Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA)’s results

This is a contrast between Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) and Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexible Solutions International Inc. 3 1.33 N/A 0.24 13.35 Kraton Corporation 31 0.43 N/A 3.91 7.85

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Kraton Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Flexible Solutions International Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Flexible Solutions International Inc. and Kraton Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0.00% 16% 10.6% Kraton Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 3.8%

Volatility & Risk

Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s current beta is 0.46 and it happens to be 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Kraton Corporation has beta of 2.31 which is 131.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flexible Solutions International Inc. are 2.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Kraton Corporation has 1.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kraton Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Flexible Solutions International Inc. and Kraton Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kraton Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, Kraton Corporation’s potential upside is 26.92% and its average price target is $33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Flexible Solutions International Inc. and Kraton Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 99.21%. 46.82% are Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Kraton Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexible Solutions International Inc. -18.62% -26.16% 8.5% 104.49% 101.32% 142.36% Kraton Corporation -1.22% -2.54% -4.37% 7.65% -33.43% 40.43%

For the past year Flexible Solutions International Inc. has stronger performance than Kraton Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Flexible Solutions International Inc. beats Kraton Corporation.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the waterÂ’s surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. It also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil well to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. In addition, the company provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; for detergents as a biodegradable substitute for poly-acrylic acid; and for use in personal care products, such as shampoo and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations. In addition, the company offers pine-based specialty products for use in adhesive, road and construction, and tire markets; and a range of chemical intermediates, such as tall oil fatty acids, dimer acids, tall oil rosins, distilled tall oils, terpene fractions, alpha-pinenes, and beta-pinenes for various markets, including fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, flavors and fragrances, and mining. Kraton Corporation markets its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.