Reviewing Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI)’s and Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s results

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) and Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been rivals in the Specialty Chemicals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexible Solutions International Inc. 3 1.20 N/A 0.24 13.35 Green Plains Inc. 13 0.08 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Flexible Solutions International Inc. and Green Plains Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0.00% 16% 10.6% Green Plains Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Flexible Solutions International Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.46. From a competition point of view, Green Plains Inc. has a 1.19 beta which is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Green Plains Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Green Plains Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Green Plains Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 46.82%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Green Plains Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexible Solutions International Inc. -18.62% -26.16% 8.5% 104.49% 101.32% 142.36% Green Plains Inc. -4.99% -4.9% -41.2% -29.14% -37.52% -23.04%

For the past year Flexible Solutions International Inc. has 142.36% stronger performance while Green Plains Inc. has -23.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Flexible Solutions International Inc. beats Green Plains Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the waterÂ’s surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. It also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil well to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. In addition, the company provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; for detergents as a biodegradable substitute for poly-acrylic acid; and for use in personal care products, such as shampoo and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in grain handling and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Food Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for industrial uses. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately 3,100 leased railcars fleet. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.