Reviewing Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS)’s and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s results

This is a contrast between Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|N/A
|17.74
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Zai Lab Limited
|29
|18297.13
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Flex Pharma Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Flex Pharma Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-155.3%
|-128.1%
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
8.9 and 8.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flex Pharma Inc. Its rival Zai Lab Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. Flex Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares and 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited shares. 16.9% are Flex Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|-0.96%
|-35.72%
|25.3%
|-22.03%
|-89.28%
|21.58%
|Zai Lab Limited
|2.12%
|-8.44%
|3.69%
|68.01%
|43.63%
|22.35%
For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Zai Lab Limited.
Summary
Zai Lab Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Flex Pharma Inc.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.