Reviewing Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS)’s and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s results

This is a contrast between Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 17.74 N/A -1.22 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 29 18297.13 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Flex Pharma Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Flex Pharma Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.9 and 8.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flex Pharma Inc. Its rival Zai Lab Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. Flex Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares and 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited shares. 16.9% are Flex Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Zai Lab Limited.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Flex Pharma Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.