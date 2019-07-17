Reviewing Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS)’s and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 14.77 N/A -1.22 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Flex Pharma Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Flex Pharma Inc. is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.8. The Current Ratio of rival Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Flex Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Flex Pharma Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 89.39% and its consensus target price is $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Flex Pharma Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 33.6% respectively. 16.9% are Flex Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.