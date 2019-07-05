Reviewing Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

Both Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 12.56 N/A -1.22 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 20 9.74 N/A -4.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Flex Pharma Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Flex Pharma Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

Flex Pharma Inc. has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Radius Health Inc.’s 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

Flex Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.9 and 8.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Flex Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Flex Pharma Inc. and Radius Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Radius Health Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential downside is -4.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Flex Pharma Inc. and Radius Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.7% and 0%. About 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.