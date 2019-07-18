Reviewing Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 14.77 N/A -1.22 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Flex Pharma Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6%

Risk and Volatility

Flex Pharma Inc. has a beta of 1.77 and its 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 194.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.94 beta.

Liquidity

Flex Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.8. On the competitive side is, Genocea Biosciences Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Flex Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Flex Pharma Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is $3.88, which is potential 7.18% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Flex Pharma Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.