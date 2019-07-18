Reviewing Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|N/A
|14.77
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Flex Pharma Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-155.3%
|-128.1%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-353.2%
|-70.6%
Risk and Volatility
Flex Pharma Inc. has a beta of 1.77 and its 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 194.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.94 beta.
Liquidity
Flex Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.8. On the competitive side is, Genocea Biosciences Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Flex Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Flex Pharma Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is $3.88, which is potential 7.18% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|-0.96%
|-35.72%
|25.3%
|-22.03%
|-89.28%
|21.58%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.56%
|2.55%
|31.64%
|6.47%
|-25.54%
|152.44%
For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Flex Pharma Inc.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
