Reviewing Flex Ltd. (FLEX)’s and TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)’s results

Both Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) and TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) are each other’s competitor in the Printed Circuit Boards industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Ltd. 10 0.20 N/A 0.17 65.59 TTM Technologies Inc. 11 0.42 N/A 1.22 8.60

Table 1 demonstrates Flex Ltd. and TTM Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TTM Technologies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Flex Ltd. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Flex Ltd. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Flex Ltd. and TTM Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Ltd. 0.00% 4.5% 1% TTM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

Flex Ltd. is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.79. Competitively, TTM Technologies Inc.’s beta is 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Flex Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TTM Technologies Inc. are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. TTM Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Flex Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Flex Ltd. and TTM Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 TTM Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Flex Ltd. has a 11.43% upside potential and an average price target of $11.5. Competitively TTM Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $13, with potential upside of 18.72%. The information presented earlier suggests that TTM Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Flex Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Flex Ltd. and TTM Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.5% and 0% respectively. 1.1% are Flex Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are TTM Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Ltd. 8.15% 14.12% -2.45% 20.8% -20.24% 46.52% TTM Technologies Inc. 3.77% 3.05% -20.4% -9.12% -39.64% 7.5%

For the past year Flex Ltd. was more bullish than TTM Technologies Inc.

Summary

TTM Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Flex Ltd.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. The company also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services. In addition, it provides component product solutions, including rigid and flexible printed circuit board fabrication, and power supplies; after-market supply chain logistics services; and reverse logistics and repair services, such as returns management, exchange programs, complex repair, asset recovery, recycling and e-waste management for consumer and midrange products, printers, smart phones, consumer medical devices, notebooks, PC's, set-top boxes, game consoles, and infrastructure products. The company was formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. and changed its name to Flex Ltd. in September 2016. Flex Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Singapore.

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores. In addition, the company offers various services, including design for manufacturability, PCB layout design, simulation and testing, and quick turnaround services. The companyÂ’s customers include original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies that primarily serve the networking/communications, cellular phone, computing, aerospace and defense, and medical/industrial/instrumentation end markets of the electronics industry; and the U.S. government. TTM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.