Reviewing FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT)’s and Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) and Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies Inc. 234 10.18 N/A 9.15 28.88 Acacia Research Corporation 3 1.99 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Acacia Research Corporation.

Table 2 provides us FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Acacia Research Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 6.9% Acacia Research Corporation 0.00% -47.3% -41.5%

FleetCor Technologies Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. In other hand, Acacia Research Corporation has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The current Quick Ratio of FleetCor Technologies Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Acacia Research Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Acacia Research Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Acacia Research Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Acacia Research Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of FleetCor Technologies Inc. is $260.56, with potential downside of -10.70%.

FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Acacia Research Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.8% and 61.3%. FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Acacia Research Corporation’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FleetCor Technologies Inc. -0.76% 5.01% 20.42% 32.21% 30.59% 42.25% Acacia Research Corporation 0.32% 0.32% -1.25% -1.56% -17.11% 5.7%

For the past year FleetCor Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Acacia Research Corporation.

On 8 of the 9 factors FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats Acacia Research Corporation.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.