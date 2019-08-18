Reviewing Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)’s and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s results

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International Ltd. 26 7.46 N/A -0.93 0.00 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.22 N/A -0.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Fiverr International Ltd. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fiverr International Ltd. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fiverr International Ltd. Its rival Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fiverr International Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Fiverr International Ltd. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fiverr International Ltd. has an average price target of $30, and a 38.38% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.6% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares and 22.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75%

For the past year Fiverr International Ltd. had bearish trend while Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fiverr International Ltd. beats Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.