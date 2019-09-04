Reviewing Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)’s and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)’s results

This is a contrast between Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International Ltd. 26 7.73 N/A -0.93 0.00 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 265 9.92 N/A 9.15 31.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Fiverr International Ltd. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 7.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fiverr International Ltd. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival FleetCor Technologies Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Fiverr International Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Fiverr International Ltd. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Fiverr International Ltd.’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 33.69%. Competitively FleetCor Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $273.4, with potential downside of -6.66%. Based on the data given earlier, Fiverr International Ltd. is looking more favorable than FleetCor Technologies Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.6% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares and 97.1% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.4% are FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34% FleetCor Technologies Inc. -1.45% 0.35% 10.33% 40.25% 31.1% 53.01%

For the past year Fiverr International Ltd. had bearish trend while FleetCor Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats Fiverr International Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.