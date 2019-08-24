Reviewing Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)’s and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ)’s results

As Business Services companies, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International Ltd. 26 8.05 N/A -0.93 0.00 Aquantia Corp. 11 5.39 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9%

Liquidity

Fiverr International Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Aquantia Corp. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Aquantia Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fiverr International Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Fiverr International Ltd. and Aquantia Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Aquantia Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 28.26% for Fiverr International Ltd. with consensus target price of $30.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.6% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares and 66.2% of Aquantia Corp. shares. Comparatively, 3% are Aquantia Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34% Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71%

For the past year Fiverr International Ltd. had bearish trend while Aquantia Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fiverr International Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aquantia Corp.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.