Reviewing Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)’s and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR)’s results

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International Ltd. 25 6.68 N/A -0.93 0.00 AMREP Corporation 6 3.38 N/A 0.18 34.66

Table 1 demonstrates Fiverr International Ltd. and AMREP Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 1.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fiverr International Ltd. and AMREP Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 AMREP Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Fiverr International Ltd.’s upside potential is 54.64% at a $30 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.6% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares and 31.4% of AMREP Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11% of AMREP Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34% AMREP Corporation -1.45% -11.08% 6.83% -10.29% -12.86% 2.52%

For the past year Fiverr International Ltd. has -36.34% weaker performance while AMREP Corporation has 2.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors AMREP Corporation beats Fiverr International Ltd.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.