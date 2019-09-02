Reviewing Five9 Inc. (FIVN)’s and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s results

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 53 13.06 N/A -0.03 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 31 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75

In table 1 we can see Five9 Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Five9 Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

Five9 Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, StoneCo Ltd. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Five9 Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to StoneCo Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Five9 Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 StoneCo Ltd. 1 1 3 2.60

The upside potential is 6.79% for Five9 Inc. with consensus price target of $67.5. On the other hand, StoneCo Ltd.’s potential upside is 8.38% and its consensus price target is $32.6. The data provided earlier shows that StoneCo Ltd. appears more favorable than Five9 Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Five9 Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77% of StoneCo Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Five9 Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year Five9 Inc. has weaker performance than StoneCo Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors StoneCo Ltd. beats Five9 Inc.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.