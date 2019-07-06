Reviewing Five9 Inc. (FIVN)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Five9 Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Five9 Inc. has 2.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Five9 Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.10% -0.40% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Five9 Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. N/A 50 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Five9 Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

Five9 Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $56.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.61%. The potential upside of the peers is 136.30%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Five9 Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Five9 Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. -1.74% -5.32% -8.64% 15.62% 62.16% 12.42% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Five9 Inc. has weaker performance than Five9 Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Five9 Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, Five9 Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. Five9 Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Five9 Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Five9 Inc. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Five9 Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Five9 Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.