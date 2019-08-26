Reviewing Five9 Inc. (FIVN)’s and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s results

Both Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 53 13.12 N/A -0.03 0.00 Intuit Inc. 258 10.65 N/A 6.25 44.40

Table 1 demonstrates Five9 Inc. and Intuit Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6%

Risk and Volatility

Five9 Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.52 beta. Intuit Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

6.1 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five9 Inc. Its rival Intuit Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Five9 Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intuit Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Five9 Inc. and Intuit Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intuit Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

Five9 Inc.’s upside potential is 7.78% at a $67.5 consensus price target. Competitively Intuit Inc. has an average price target of $287.67, with potential upside of 3.20%. Based on the results given earlier, Five9 Inc. is looking more favorable than Intuit Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Five9 Inc. and Intuit Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 91.2% respectively. About 1.7% of Five9 Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year Five9 Inc. was less bullish than Intuit Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Five9 Inc.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.