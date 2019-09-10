Reviewing Five9 Inc. (FIVN)’s and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s results

This is a contrast between Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 53 12.65 N/A -0.03 0.00 Immersion Corporation 8 7.88 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% Immersion Corporation 0.00% -27% -17.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.52 shows that Five9 Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Immersion Corporation has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Five9 Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Immersion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Five9 Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Immersion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Five9 Inc. and Immersion Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Five9 Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.71% and an $69.33 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Five9 Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82% of Immersion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Five9 Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, Immersion Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92% Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27%

For the past year Five9 Inc. had bullish trend while Immersion Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Five9 Inc. beats Immersion Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.