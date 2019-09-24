Reviewing Five9 Inc. (FIVN)’s and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 53 12.10 N/A -0.03 0.00 Eventbrite Inc. 19 4.72 N/A -2.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Five9 Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10%

Liquidity

Five9 Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, Eventbrite Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Five9 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eventbrite Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Five9 Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five9 Inc. has a 19.97% upside potential and an average price target of $69.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Five9 Inc. and Eventbrite Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.7% respectively. Insiders held 1.7% of Five9 Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are Eventbrite Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92% Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39%

For the past year Five9 Inc. has 12.92% stronger performance while Eventbrite Inc. has -36.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Five9 Inc. beats Eventbrite Inc.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.