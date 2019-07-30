Reviewing Five9 Inc. (FIVN)’s and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s results

Since Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 51 10.78 N/A -0.03 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.59 N/A 0.02 275.00

Table 1 highlights Five9 Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Five9 Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Five9 Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Five9 Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Five9 Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Five9 Inc. has a 15.43% upside potential and a consensus target price of $57. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus target price and a 64.47% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Five9 Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Five9 Inc. shares and 91.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares. Five9 Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. -1.74% -5.32% -8.64% 15.62% 62.16% 12.42% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. -3.88% -26.67% -33.47% -42.71% -45% -25.56%

For the past year Five9 Inc. had bullish trend while Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.