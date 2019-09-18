Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s results

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 10.93 N/A -4.50 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.40 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk & Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.56 beta, while its volatility is 156.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Strongbridge Biopharma plc on the other hand, has 0.81 beta which makes it 19.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. On the competitive side is, Strongbridge Biopharma plc which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 337.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 66.4%. 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.