Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.73 N/A -4.50 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.78 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.56 beta means Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 156.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.54 which is 154.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 341.99%. Meanwhile, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $26.67, while its potential upside is 263.35%. The results provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 75.6% respectively. 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.