Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

Both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.02
|30.90M
|-4.50
|0.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.01
|7.21M
|-1.71
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|561,369,086.55%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|966,617,509.05%
|-100.5%
|-88%
Volatility and Risk
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.56 and its 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.83 beta.
Liquidity
10.4 and 10.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 519.35%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 51.3%. About 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.