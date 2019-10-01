Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

Both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.02 30.90M -4.50 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.01 7.21M -1.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 561,369,086.55% -54.9% -44.4% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 966,617,509.05% -100.5% -88%

Volatility and Risk

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.56 and its 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

10.4 and 10.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 519.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 51.3%. About 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.