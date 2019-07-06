Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s results

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 9.71 N/A -4.50 0.00 Novan Inc. 1 11.87 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 and a Quick Ratio of 10.4. Competitively, Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 292.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.1% and 6.6%. About 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Novan Inc. has 35.49% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.