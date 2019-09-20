Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 10.83 N/A -4.50 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 and a Quick Ratio of 10.4. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 341.18% upside potential and an average target price of $24. On the other hand, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 198.36% and its average target price is $27.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.