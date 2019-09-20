Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|10.83
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 and a Quick Ratio of 10.4. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 341.18% upside potential and an average target price of $24. On the other hand, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 198.36% and its average target price is $27.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.