Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.69 N/A -4.50 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 27 59.96 N/A -4.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.06 beta indicates that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 206.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Insmed Incorporated’s 3.03 beta is the reason why it is 203.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.4. The Current Ratio of rival Insmed Incorporated is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

$24 is Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 337.96%. Insmed Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $45.2 average target price and a 109.94% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.