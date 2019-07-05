Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s results

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 9.49 N/A -4.50 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and IMV Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 292.16% upside potential and an average target price of $24. On the other hand, IMV Inc.’s potential upside is 267.65% and its average target price is $11.25. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than IMV Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than IMV Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats IMV Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.