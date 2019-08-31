Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

Both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.35 N/A -4.50 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.41 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Volatility and Risk

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.56 beta. In other hand, ImmunoGen Inc. has beta of 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.4. The Current Ratio of rival ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 341.99% and an $24 consensus target price. Meanwhile, ImmunoGen Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.08, while its potential upside is 86.76%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than ImmunoGen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 80.3% respectively. About 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are ImmunoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.