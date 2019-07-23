Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s results

This is a contrast between Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.52 N/A -4.50 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.58 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7%

Volatility and Risk

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 206.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.06 beta. ImmuCell Corporation’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmuCell Corporation are 2.5 and 1.6 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 346.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.1% and 19.1%. 2.5% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, ImmuCell Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.