Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|10.35
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|9
|14.77
|N/A
|-22.38
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Current Ratio is 10.4. Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
$24 is Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 341.99%. Competitively HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 136.97%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 35.9% respectively. 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|1.53%
|8.32%
|-47.93%
|0%
|0%
|-47.93%
For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
