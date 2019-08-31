Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.35 N/A -4.50 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.77 N/A -22.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Current Ratio is 10.4. Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$24 is Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 341.99%. Competitively HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 136.97%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 35.9% respectively. 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.