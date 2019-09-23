Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 10.31 N/A -4.50 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 75.33 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.56 shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 36.1 and 36.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 363.32%. Competitively the consensus price target of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $25, which is potential 367.29% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.