Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s results

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.38 N/A -4.50 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.53 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.56 beta, while its volatility is 156.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Fortress Biotech Inc. has beta of 2.43 which is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 332.43% and an $24 average target price. Meanwhile, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 665.31%. Based on the results given earlier, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.