Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.07 N/A -4.50 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eyenovia Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 331.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.