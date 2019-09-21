Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 10.41 N/A -4.50 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

$24 is Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 358.89%. Meanwhile, DBV Technologies S.A.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 47.99%. Based on the data shown earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 46.27% respectively. About 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors DBV Technologies S.A. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.