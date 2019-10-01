Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.02 30.90M -4.50 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 12.12M -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 566,141,443.75% -54.9% -44.4% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,816,639,553.80% -46.9% -37.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.56 beta means Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 156.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.95 beta which makes it 195.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 550.41% and an $24 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.