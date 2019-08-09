Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s results

We are contrasting Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 11.41 N/A -4.50 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 6.20 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Volatility & Risk

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.56 and it happens to be 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Curis Inc.’s beta is 2.47 which is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.4. The Current Ratio of rival Curis Inc. is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.8. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Curis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 336.36% upside potential and an average price target of $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 24.7%. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Curis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Curis Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.