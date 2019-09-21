Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s results

This is a contrast between Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 10.60 N/A -4.50 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 12.58 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Risk & Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.56 beta, while its volatility is 156.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.4. The Current Ratio of rival Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 358.89% upside potential and an average price target of $24. Meanwhile, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $33.67, while its potential upside is 54.88%. Based on the results shown earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 97.45% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.