Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s results

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 10.49 N/A -4.50 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 72.72 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility and Risk

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.56 beta, while its volatility is 156.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Celsion Corporation on the other hand, has 1.95 beta which makes it 95.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Celsion Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 355.41% for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 9.2% respectively. Insiders held 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance while Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Celsion Corporation beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.