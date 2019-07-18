Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s results

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.69 N/A -4.50 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 32.43 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3%

Volatility and Risk

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.06 beta, while its volatility is 206.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, BioTime Inc. has a 2.89 beta which is 189.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.4. The Current Ratio of rival BioTime Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 337.96% upside potential and an average price target of $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.1% and 40.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while BioTime Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats BioTime Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.