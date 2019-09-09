Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s results

Both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.23 N/A -4.50 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 122.86 N/A -13.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Risk and Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.56 and it happens to be 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Its competitor aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 315.94% for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.