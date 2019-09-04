Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.49 N/A -4.50 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 36.08 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Its competitor Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 and its Quick Ratio is 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$24 is Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 351.98%. On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 171.74% and its average price target is $20. Based on the data delivered earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcus Biosciences Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.