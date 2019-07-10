Reviewing Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)’s and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s results

Since Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point Holdings LLC 8 11.86 N/A -0.03 0.00 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.23 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Five Point Holdings LLC and New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Five Point Holdings LLC and New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Five Point Holdings LLC and New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Five Point Holdings LLC has an average target price of $10, and a 23.00% upside potential. On the other hand, New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s potential upside is 0.29% and its consensus target price is $7. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Point Holdings LLC looks more robust than New Senior Investment Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Five Point Holdings LLC and New Senior Investment Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.1% and 69.6%. Five Point Holdings LLC’s share held by insiders are 5.4%. Competitively, New Senior Investment Group Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Point Holdings LLC -7.85% 1.81% 9.03% 12.07% -35.45% 21.76% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6.7% 20.48% 13.37% 18.73% -13.74% 58.5%

For the past year Five Point Holdings LLC has weaker performance than New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Summary

Five Point Holdings LLC beats on 7 of the 8 factors New Senior Investment Group Inc.