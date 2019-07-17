Reviewing Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)’s and Its Rivals results

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Five Point Holdings LLC has 5.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Five Point Holdings LLC and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point Holdings LLC 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Five Point Holdings LLC and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point Holdings LLC N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Five Point Holdings LLC and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.47 1.78 2.56

With average price target of $9, Five Point Holdings LLC has a potential upside of 20.16%. The competitors have a potential upside of 18.98%. With higher possible upside potential for Five Point Holdings LLC’s rivals, analysts think Five Point Holdings LLC is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Five Point Holdings LLC and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Point Holdings LLC -7.85% 1.81% 9.03% 12.07% -35.45% 21.76% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Five Point Holdings LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Five Point Holdings LLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Five Point Holdings LLC’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.