Reviewing Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)’s and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP)’s results

Both Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|8
|21.03
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|27
|6.00
|N/A
|0.03
|837.77
Demonstrates Five Point Holdings LLC and Gladstone Commercial Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Five Point Holdings LLC and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Five Point Holdings LLC and Gladstone Commercial Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Five Point Holdings LLC has a 49.48% upside potential and a consensus target price of $10.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 79.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC shares and 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares. About 0.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|5.83%
|1.83%
|-9.82%
|4.55%
|-30.76%
|12.54%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|-0.67%
|0.11%
|1.01%
|4.44%
|1.02%
|7.47%
For the past year Five Point Holdings LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.
