Reviewing Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)’s and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP)’s results

Both Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point Holdings LLC 8 21.03 N/A -0.03 0.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 6.00 N/A 0.03 837.77

Demonstrates Five Point Holdings LLC and Gladstone Commercial Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Five Point Holdings LLC and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Five Point Holdings LLC and Gladstone Commercial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Five Point Holdings LLC has a 49.48% upside potential and a consensus target price of $10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC shares and 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares. About 0.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Point Holdings LLC 5.83% 1.83% -9.82% 4.55% -30.76% 12.54% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47%

For the past year Five Point Holdings LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.