Reviewing Five Below Inc. (FIVE)’s and Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s results

We are comparing Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) and Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Below Inc. 127 3.66 N/A 2.73 43.07 Revolve Group Inc. 36 4.23 N/A 0.28 121.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Revolve Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Five Below Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Five Below Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Revolve Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Five Below Inc. and Revolve Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Below Inc. 0.00% 26.9% 14.7% Revolve Group Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.1%

Liquidity

Five Below Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Revolve Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Five Below Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Revolve Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Five Below Inc. and Revolve Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Below Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Revolve Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 28.64% for Five Below Inc. with consensus target price of $137.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of Five Below Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.2% of Revolve Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.1% of Five Below Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Below Inc. -3.93% -6.38% -17.46% -3.39% 21.12% 14.8% Revolve Group Inc. 0.97% 5.12% 0% 0% 0% 1.38%

For the past year Five Below Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Revolve Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Five Below Inc. beats Revolve Group Inc.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for PCs, cell phones, and tablet computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, gag gifts, decorations, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events, such as Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and St. PatrickÂ’s Day. It primarily serves teen and pre-teen customers. As of May 5, 2017, it operated 555 stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.