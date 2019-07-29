Reviewing Fitbit Inc. (FIT)’s and Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s results

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) and Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) are two firms in the Scientific & Technical Instruments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fitbit Inc. 5 0.72 N/A -0.75 0.00 Garmin Ltd. 79 4.37 N/A 3.71 21.31

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fitbit Inc. and Garmin Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) and Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fitbit Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -13.1% Garmin Ltd. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.62 beta indicates that Fitbit Inc. is 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Garmin Ltd.’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

Fitbit Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Garmin Ltd. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Garmin Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fitbit Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Fitbit Inc. and Garmin Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fitbit Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Garmin Ltd. 1 2 0 2.67

The average target price of Fitbit Inc. is $7.33, with potential upside of 68.51%. Competitively Garmin Ltd. has a consensus target price of $75.75, with potential downside of -3.24%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Fitbit Inc. seems more appealing than Garmin Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65% of Fitbit Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.9% of Garmin Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Fitbit Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Garmin Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fitbit Inc. 0.99% -8.8% -21.24% -14.77% -2.12% 2.21% Garmin Ltd. 0.44% -10.86% 10.69% 19.54% 33.07% 24.81%

For the past year Fitbit Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Garmin Ltd.

Summary

Garmin Ltd. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Fitbit Inc.

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch. In addition, the company offers Aria, a Wi-Fi connected scale that tracks weight, body fat percentage, and BMI. Further, it provides Fitbit Accessories that include bands and frames for Fitbit Blaze; bands for Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Alta, and Fitbit Flex 2; bangles and pendants for Fitbit Flex 2; colored clips for Fitbit One and Fitbit Zip; and device charging cables, wireless sync dongles, band clasps, sleep bands, and Fitbit apparel. It provides its products through consumer electronics and specialty, e-commerce, mass merchant, department store, club, and sporting goods and outdoors retailers; wireless carriers and distributors; and corporate wellness channels, as well as directly worldwide. The company was formerly known as Healthy Metrics Research, Inc. and changed its name to Fitbit, Inc. in October 2007. Fitbit, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment solutions; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, automated logbook, voice and touch control, and other products and services; wearables, portables, and apps; and traffic collision avoidance, and terrain awareness and warning systems. It also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wrist-worn devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.