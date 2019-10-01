Reviewing Fitbit Inc. (FIT)’s and Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)’s results

This is a contrast between Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) and Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fitbit Inc. 3 -0.50 224.41M -0.75 0.00 Cubic Corporation 70 -22.27 29.04M 0.19 352.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fitbit Inc. and Cubic Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fitbit Inc. and Cubic Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fitbit Inc. 6,615,080,768.78% -26.5% -13.1% Cubic Corporation 41,682,216.16% 1% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Fitbit Inc.’s 1.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Cubic Corporation has a 1.2 beta and it is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fitbit Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Cubic Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Fitbit Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cubic Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Fitbit Inc. and Cubic Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fitbit Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cubic Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 31.23% for Fitbit Inc. with average target price of $5. On the other hand, Cubic Corporation’s potential upside is 2.23% and its average target price is $72. The results provided earlier shows that Fitbit Inc. appears more favorable than Cubic Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.9% of Fitbit Inc. shares and 98.3% of Cubic Corporation shares. 0.5% are Fitbit Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Cubic Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fitbit Inc. -3.23% -4.55% -21.79% -31.15% -26.57% -15.49% Cubic Corporation -3.61% 1.86% 17.9% 3.02% -0.45% 23.19%

For the past year Fitbit Inc. had bearish trend while Cubic Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors Cubic Corporation beats Fitbit Inc.

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch. In addition, the company offers Aria, a Wi-Fi connected scale that tracks weight, body fat percentage, and BMI. Further, it provides Fitbit Accessories that include bands and frames for Fitbit Blaze; bands for Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Alta, and Fitbit Flex 2; bangles and pendants for Fitbit Flex 2; colored clips for Fitbit One and Fitbit Zip; and device charging cables, wireless sync dongles, band clasps, sleep bands, and Fitbit apparel. It provides its products through consumer electronics and specialty, e-commerce, mass merchant, department store, club, and sporting goods and outdoors retailers; wireless carriers and distributors; and corporate wellness channels, as well as directly worldwide. The company was formerly known as Healthy Metrics Research, Inc. and changed its name to Fitbit, Inc. in October 2007. Fitbit, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators. It also delivers real-time passenger information systems for tracking and predicting vehicle arrival times; urban and inter-urban intelligent transportation and enforcement solutions; and technology and infrastructure maintenance services to city, regional, and national road and transportation agencies. The CGD Systems segment provides live and virtual military training systems, and secure communication systems and products to the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and allied nations. It offers instrumented range systems for fighter aircraft, armored vehicles and infantry force-on-force live training weapons effects simulations, laser-based tactical and communication systems, and precision gunnery solutions; secure communications products for intelligence, surveillance, ground combat, and search and rescue markets; and information capture, assessment, exploitation, and dissemination in a secure network-centric environment. The CGD Services segment provides live, virtual and constructive training, real-world mission rehearsal exercises, professional military education, intelligence support, information technology, information assurance and related cyber support, development of military doctrine, consequence management, infrastructure protection, and force protection services, as well as support to field operations and logistics. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.