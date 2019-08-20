Reviewing Fiserv Inc. (FISV)’s and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)’s results

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv Inc. 90 12.31 N/A 2.47 42.68 WEX Inc. 196 5.52 N/A 3.12 70.01

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fiserv Inc. and WEX Inc. WEX Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Fiserv Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Fiserv Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than WEX Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fiserv Inc. and WEX Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 46.6% 10.8% WEX Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

Fiserv Inc.’s 0.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. WEX Inc.’s 1.55 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Fiserv Inc. and WEX Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 WEX Inc. 0 3 9 2.75

Fiserv Inc. has an average target price of $109.8, and a 1.90% upside potential. Competitively WEX Inc. has an average target price of $221.67, with potential upside of 9.11%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that WEX Inc. seems more appealing than Fiserv Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.12% of Fiserv Inc. shares and 100% of WEX Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Fiserv Inc.’s shares. Competitively, WEX Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46% WEX Inc. -0.47% 3.04% 4.86% 36.7% 14.74% 55.7%

For the past year Fiserv Inc. has weaker performance than WEX Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors WEX Inc. beats Fiserv Inc.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.