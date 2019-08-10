Reviewing Fiserv Inc. (FISV)’s and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s results

Both Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv Inc. 89 11.97 N/A 2.47 42.68 TransUnion 69 6.46 N/A 1.61 51.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Fiserv Inc. and TransUnion. TransUnion is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Fiserv Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Fiserv Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than TransUnion, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 46.6% 10.8% TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.8 beta means Fiserv Inc.’s volatility is 20.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, TransUnion has beta of 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fiserv Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor TransUnion’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. TransUnion can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Fiserv Inc. and TransUnion’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 4.27% for Fiserv Inc. with average price target of $109.8. On the other hand, TransUnion’s potential upside is 1.81% and its average price target is $84.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Fiserv Inc. looks more robust than TransUnion as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fiserv Inc. and TransUnion are owned by institutional investors at 91.12% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Fiserv Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of TransUnion shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year Fiserv Inc. has weaker performance than TransUnion

Summary

Fiserv Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors TransUnion.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.