Reviewing Fiserv Inc. (FISV)’s and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s results

We are contrasting Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv Inc. 89 11.97 N/A 2.47 42.68 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.14 N/A -0.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fiserv Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 46.6% 10.8% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8%

Volatility and Risk

Fiserv Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.8. Steel Connect Inc. on the other hand, has 0.16 beta which makes it 84.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fiserv Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Steel Connect Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Fiserv Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Steel Connect Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fiserv Inc. and Steel Connect Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Steel Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fiserv Inc.’s upside potential is 4.27% at a $109.8 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fiserv Inc. and Steel Connect Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.12% and 51.7% respectively. 0.3% are Fiserv Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Steel Connect Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46% Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89%

For the past year Fiserv Inc. has stronger performance than Steel Connect Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Fiserv Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.