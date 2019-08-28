Reviewing Fiserv Inc. (FISV)’s and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)’s results

As Business Services companies, Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv Inc. 91 12.23 N/A 2.47 42.68 Deluxe Corporation 43 0.94 N/A 2.82 15.82

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Deluxe Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiserv Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Fiserv Inc. is presently more expensive than Deluxe Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fiserv Inc. and Deluxe Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 46.6% 10.8% Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

Fiserv Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.8 beta. Competitively, Deluxe Corporation’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fiserv Inc. Its rival Deluxe Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Deluxe Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fiserv Inc. and Deluxe Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Deluxe Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Fiserv Inc. is $109.8, with potential upside of 2.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fiserv Inc. and Deluxe Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 91.12% and 90.2% respectively. About 0.3% of Fiserv Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Deluxe Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46% Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08%

For the past year Fiserv Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Deluxe Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Fiserv Inc. beats Deluxe Corporation.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.