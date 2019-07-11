Reviewing FirstService Corporation (FSV)’s and RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)’s results

As Property Management businesses, FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) and RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService Corporation 86 1.75 N/A 1.69 51.46 RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 37 2.34 N/A 1.52 22.77

Table 1 demonstrates FirstService Corporation and RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. RE/MAX Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than FirstService Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. FirstService Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3.6%

Analyst Recommendations

FirstService Corporation and RE/MAX Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44 average target price and a 44.59% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.04% of FirstService Corporation shares and 0% of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. shares. 9.31% are FirstService Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstService Corporation 0.68% -2.71% -1.87% 16.74% 23.54% 27% RE/MAX Holdings Inc. -11.08% -14.94% -13.82% 6.22% -34.54% 12.72%

For the past year FirstService Corporation has stronger performance than RE/MAX Holdings Inc.

Summary

FirstService Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors RE/MAX Holdings Inc.

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 13 California Closets locations and 4 Paul Davis Restoration location. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, Century Fire Protection, and Service America brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.